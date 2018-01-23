$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 23rd!

1. What is the official language of Quebec?

Answer: French

2. T/F Snow white and the seven dwarfs were the first feature-length animated film?

Answer: true

3. What sport involves a “hat trick”?

Answer: Hockey



4. How many goals must you score to get a hat trick?

Answer: 3

5. Which US city also goes by the nickname the Big Apple?

Answer: New York

6. What is the longest bone in the human body?

Answer: Femur

7. Spell Femur

8. What painter is famous for cutting off part of his ear?

Answer: Vincent Van Gogh

9. Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs faced Colorado Avalanche. Who won the game?

Answer: Colorado

10. What is 23 times 2 subtract 7?

Answer: 39