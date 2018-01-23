Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 23rd!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What is the official language of Quebec?
Answer: French

 

 

2. T/F Snow white and the seven dwarfs were the first feature-length animated film?
Answer: true

 

 

3. What sport involves a “hat trick”?
Answer: Hockey

 
4. How many goals must you score to get a hat trick?
Answer: 3

5. Which US city also goes by the nickname the Big Apple?
Answer: New York

 

 

6. What is the longest bone in the human body?
Answer: Femur

 

 

 

 

 

7. Spell Femur

8. What painter is famous for cutting off part of his ear?
Answer: Vincent Van Gogh

 

9. Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs faced Colorado Avalanche. Who won the game?
Answer: Colorado

10. What is 23 times 2 subtract 7?
Answer: 39

