$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 23rd!
1. What is the official language of Quebec?
Answer: French
2. T/F Snow white and the seven dwarfs were the first feature-length animated film?
Answer: true
3. What sport involves a “hat trick”?
Answer: Hockey
4. How many goals must you score to get a hat trick?
Answer: 3
5. Which US city also goes by the nickname the Big Apple?
Answer: New York
6. What is the longest bone in the human body?
Answer: Femur
7. Spell Femur
8. What painter is famous for cutting off part of his ear?
Answer: Vincent Van Gogh
9. Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs faced Colorado Avalanche. Who won the game?
Answer: Colorado
10. What is 23 times 2 subtract 7?
Answer: 39