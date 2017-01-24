$1000 Minute Tuesday January 24th

1. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will be playing in this year’s Super Bowl on February 5th. What does the NFL have in Store on Sunday January 29th?

The Pro Bowl

2. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are coming up on February 12th, what industry do they hand out awards for?

Music

3. Beyoncé has the most Grammy nominations this year with 9, which former all-female group did Beyoncé used to be a part of?

Destiny’s Child

4. What day of the week is the last day of January

Tuesday

5. Fill in the blank “ April Showers, bring __BLANK___”

May Flowers

6. What is another term for a Killer Whale

Orca

7. We don’t want to embarrass you if you spell this wrong, but spell embarrass

E M B A R R A S S

8. This Canadian RNB Singer from Brampton Ontario is the musical guest on SNL February 4th ?

Alessia Cara

9. This Toronto Blue Jay Right Fielder has resigned with the Jays and will be back on the field in the spring?

Jose Bautista

10. If Dale has 3 boxes of and Charlie has 5 and together they ate 4 how many are left?

4