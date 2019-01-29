$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 29th
- What is the postal abbreviation for Yukon?
(YK)
- Harry has 100 balloons; half of those balloons are red. If Harry sells half of his red balloons, how many red balloons will he have left in total?
(25)
- Which famous kid’s movie features large creatures known as ‘Bergens’?
(Trolls)
- Trout, barracuda and carp are all types of what?
(Fish)
- TRUE OR FALSE: The total length of your circulatory system stretches to over 96 thousand kilometers.
(TRUE)
- In the ‘Peanuts’ cartoon and comics, what colour is Woodstock?
(Yellow)
- What is another word for a lexicon?
(Dictionary)
- Which breakfast cereal was Sonny Cuckoo Bird cuckoo for?
(Cocoa Puffs)
- What plant makes up most of the Great Panda’s diet?
(Bamboo)
- What did the crocodile in the movie ‘Peter Pan’ swallow?
(A Clock)