$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 30th

1. What 60th annual award show took place this past Sunday? Answer: The Grammy’s   […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What 60th annual award show took place this past Sunday?
Answer: The Grammy’s

 

 

2. What artist won Album of the year & Record of the year?
Answer: Bruno Mars

 

 

 

3. A yield sign in Ontario is what shape?
Answer: Triangle

 

 

 

 

4. T/F The theatre at the Five Points downtown Barrie has just been renamed “ The Five Points Theatre”?
Answer: True

 

 

 

5. Spell local backwards

 

 

 

 

6. What animal is on the Canadian toonie?
Answer: Polar Bear (Bear)

 

 

 

7. What is the first name of Ellen DeGeneres’s wife?
Answer: Portia

 

 

8. Andre Roussimoff is the real name of what famous wrestler?
Answer: Andre the Giant

 

9. What colour are Micky Mouse’s shoes?
Answer: Yellow

 

 

10. What is 6 times 8 minus 2
Answe: 46

