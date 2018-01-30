$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 30th

1. What 60th annual award show took place this past Sunday?

Answer: The Grammy’s

2. What artist won Album of the year & Record of the year?

Answer: Bruno Mars

3. A yield sign in Ontario is what shape?

Answer: Triangle

4. T/F The theatre at the Five Points downtown Barrie has just been renamed “ The Five Points Theatre”?

Answer: True

5. Spell local backwards

6. What animal is on the Canadian toonie?

Answer: Polar Bear (Bear)

7. What is the first name of Ellen DeGeneres’s wife?

Answer: Portia

8. Andre Roussimoff is the real name of what famous wrestler?

Answer: Andre the Giant

9. What colour are Micky Mouse’s shoes?

Answer: Yellow

10. What is 6 times 8 minus 2

Answe: 46