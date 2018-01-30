$1000 Minute Tuesday, January 30th
1. What 60th annual award show took place this past Sunday?
Answer: The Grammy’s
2. What artist won Album of the year & Record of the year?
Answer: Bruno Mars
3. A yield sign in Ontario is what shape?
Answer: Triangle
4. T/F The theatre at the Five Points downtown Barrie has just been renamed “ The Five Points Theatre”?
Answer: True
5. Spell local backwards
6. What animal is on the Canadian toonie?
Answer: Polar Bear (Bear)
7. What is the first name of Ellen DeGeneres’s wife?
Answer: Portia
8. Andre Roussimoff is the real name of what famous wrestler?
Answer: Andre the Giant
9. What colour are Micky Mouse’s shoes?
Answer: Yellow
10. What is 6 times 8 minus 2
Answe: 46