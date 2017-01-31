1000 minute Tuesday January 31st 2017

1. Winterfest is this weekend, which city in Simcoe County is hosting this annual festival

Barrie

2. True or False, this year is a leap year

Fale

3.What’s the name of the metal that can deprive Superman of his powers?

Kryptonite

4. Spell Kryptonite

k r p t o n i t e

5. By what nickname are the Academy Awards also known as?

Oscars

6. In the game of Monopoly, how much is a player awarded for drawing the Community Chest card that announces, “you have just won second prize in a beauty contest”

$10.00

7. Jasmine / long grain and Basmati are examples of what

rice

8. What is the name of Pinocchio’s dad

Mister Geppetto

9. What article of clothing are you shopping for if you’re sized up by a Brannock Device; shoes / a hat / bathing suit?

Shoes

10. If you needed 12 dozen cookies for a bake sale and you baked a half a dozen every day. How many days would it take you to bake 12 dozen cookes?

24 days