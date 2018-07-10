Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 10th

1) A ‘doe’ is what kind of animal? (A Female Deer)         […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) A ‘doe’ is what kind of animal?
(A Female Deer)

 

 

 

 

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Owls are far-sighted, meaning that anything within a few inches of their eyes can’t be seen properly.
(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

3) What is the largest country in the world?
(Russia)

 

 

 

4) What is the boiling point of water?
(100 °C, 212°F)

 

 

 

5) A BLT stands for bacon, lettuce and what?
(Tomato)

 

 

 

6) In the World Cup of Soccer, what team is playing Belgium in the Semi-Final?
(France)

 

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Amateur
(A-M-A-T-E-U-R)

 

 

 

 

8) Justin Bieber is reportedly engaged to whom?
(Hailey Baldwin)

 

 

 

9) What is the longest bone in the Human body?
(The Femur, Thighbone)

 

 

 

 

 

10) How many degrees are there in a triangle?
(180)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Monday, July 9th

$1000 Minute Friday, July 6th

$1000 Minute Thursday, July 5th