$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 10th

1) A ‘doe’ is what kind of animal?

(A Female Deer)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Owls are far-sighted, meaning that anything within a few inches of their eyes can’t be seen properly.

(TRUE)

3) What is the largest country in the world?

(Russia)

4) What is the boiling point of water?

(100 °C, 212°F)

5) A BLT stands for bacon, lettuce and what?

(Tomato)

6) In the World Cup of Soccer, what team is playing Belgium in the Semi-Final?

(France)

7) SPELL: Amateur

(A-M-A-T-E-U-R)

8) Justin Bieber is reportedly engaged to whom?

(Hailey Baldwin)

9) What is the longest bone in the Human body?

(The Femur, Thighbone)

10) How many degrees are there in a triangle?

(180)