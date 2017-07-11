$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 11th

1. He is the owner of Garfield the Cat and Odie the Dog?

Jonathan Quentin “Jon” Arbuckle ( Jon is accepted)

2. True or False New York Yankee Aaron Judge won last night’s MLB Home Run Derby?

True

3. Which actor is reportedly reprising the role of James Bond?

Daniel Craig

4. Has he played this role more or less than 5 times already?

Less (4 , Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall Spectre,)

5. Despacito sung by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber is being dubbed the song of Summer. What does Despacito mean in English?

Slowly

6. Spell beginning

B-E-G-I-N-N-I-N-G

7. What is 9 x 5?

45

8. The Barrie Baycats are still undefeated at 23-0. What sport do they play?

Baseball

9. Season 7 of what highly anticipated HBO show makes its return on Sunday?

Game of Thrones

10. Not including today how many days are left in July?

20 (31-11=20)