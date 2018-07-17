$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 17th

1) Today is David Hasselhoff’s birthday; name the TV series where he played a lifeguard.

(Baywatch)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: At 8,848 m, Mount Everest has the highest altitude in the world.

(True)

3) What is a group of puppies called?

(Litter)

4) What coffee shop logo features a mermaid?

(Starbucks)

5) How many players are in a starting lineup for one team in Basketball?

(Five)

6) SPELL: Acoustic

(A-C-O-U-S-T-I-C)

7) You leave for work at 8:07 am and arrive at 8:35 am. How long did it take to get there?

(28 Minutes)

8) The Atlantic and Pacific oceans touch Canada. What other ocean touches it as well?

(Arctic Ocean)

9) What city is the Eiffel Tower located in France?

(Paris)

10) How many planets are there in our solar system?

(8)