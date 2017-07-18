$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 18th
1. A blow dryer, straightener and curler are used to style what
Hair
2. What color is an eggs yolk
Yellow
3. What type of animal is Bullseye in the Toy Story films
A Horse
4. If someone is expecting quintuplets how, how many babies are they expecting?
5
5. True or False, Earth is located within the Milky Way Galaxy
True
6. On the Flintstones, what was the name of Fred Flintstones boss
Mr. Slate
7. Spell “The Flintstones”
T H E F L I N T S T O N E S
8. Who painted the Mona Lisa?
Leonardo da Vinci
9. Things fall when you drop them because of what?
Gravity
10. Tim runs a catering company, for the mayors luncheon he needs 750 mini meat pies. If he already made 510, how many more does he need to make.
240