$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 18th

1. A blow dryer, straightener and curler are used to style what

Hair



2. What color is an eggs yolk

Yellow



3. What type of animal is Bullseye in the Toy Story films

A Horse



4. If someone is expecting quintuplets how, how many babies are they expecting?

5



5. True or False, Earth is located within the Milky Way Galaxy

True

6. On the Flintstones, what was the name of Fred Flintstones boss

Mr. Slate

7. Spell “The Flintstones”

T H E F L I N T S T O N E S

8. Who painted the Mona Lisa?

Leonardo da Vinci

9. Things fall when you drop them because of what?

Gravity

10. Tim runs a catering company, for the mayors luncheon he needs 750 mini meat pies. If he already made 510, how many more does he need to make.

240