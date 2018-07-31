Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 31st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Another word for Dictionary is Lexicon? (True)       2) […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Another word for Dictionary is Lexicon?
(True)

 

 

 

2) Which galaxy do we live in?
(The Milky Way)

 

 

 

 

3) A Male Duck is known as what?
(A Drake)

 

 

 

4) How many players are on the court for a Volleyball team?
(6)

 

 

 

 

5) What is the currency in England?
(Pounds)

 

 

 

 

6) How many sides do Octagons Have?
(8)

 

 

 

 

7) What country is the Taj Mahal located in?
(India)

 

 

 

 

8) What popular beverage was once rumoured to contain Cocaine?
(Coca-Cola)

 

 

 

 

9) What does the ‘F’ stand for in FBI?
(Federal)

 

 

 

 

 

10) SPELL: The musical term ‘Sonata’.
(S-O-N-A-T-A)

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, July 26th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 25th

$1000 Minute Friday, July 20th