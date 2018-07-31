$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 31st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Another word for Dictionary is Lexicon?

(True)

2) Which galaxy do we live in?

(The Milky Way)

3) A Male Duck is known as what?

(A Drake)

4) How many players are on the court for a Volleyball team?

(6)

5) What is the currency in England?

(Pounds)

6) How many sides do Octagons Have?

(8)

7) What country is the Taj Mahal located in?

(India)

8) What popular beverage was once rumoured to contain Cocaine?

(Coca-Cola)

9) What does the ‘F’ stand for in FBI?

(Federal)

10) SPELL: The musical term ‘Sonata’.

(S-O-N-A-T-A)