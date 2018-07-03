$1000 Minute Tuesday, July 3rd

1) How many sides would three triangles have, in total?

(9)

2) What is escargot?

(Snails)

3) Mixing blue and yellow will give you what colour?

(Green)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Wyoming is on the border of Canada and the USA.

(FALSE)

5) From what tree do acorns come from?

(Oak)

6) How many letters are there in the English alphabet?

(26)

7) Which group has a song called ‘Barbie Girl’?

(Aqua)

8) The PGA National tournament was over the weekend. What does PGA stand for?

(Professional Golfers Association)

9) What colour are Smurfs?

(Blue)

10) What is the 8th month of the year?

(August)