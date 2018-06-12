$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 12th

1) NAME Toronto’s CFL team.

(Argonauts)

2) WHICH famous actor is in hot water after his comments about Trump during the Tony Awards Sunday night went viral?

(Robert De Niro)

3) What does the ‘F’ stand for in FBI?

(Federal)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The world’s most widely spoken language is English.

(FALSE: Mandarin Chinese)

5) If Emily is 8 years old, and Sarah is half the age of Emily, how old would Sarah be when Emily is 80?

(76)

6) What is the capital of Quebec?

(Quebec City)

7) The term ‘Pulmonary’ relates to which organ?

(Lungs)

8) Traditional Mozzarella Cheese is made from the milk of which animal?

A) Cow B) Buffalo C) Goat

(Buffalo)

9) What PIXAR animated superhero movie has its sequel is coming out in theatres this Friday?

(Incredibles 2)

10) Dr. Seuss’s first book about Horton the Elephant was called “Horton Hatches…” WHAT?

(The Egg)