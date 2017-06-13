$1000 Minute Tuesday June 13th

1. What was the favorite food of the teenage mutant ninja turtles

Pizza

2. Excluding jokers; how many cards are in a standard deck of cards

52

3. What household item is used to sweep the floor

Broom (Swiffer would also be accepted)

4. What do you yell when playing golf to warn others of a mis-played ball

FORE!

5. Pharrell Williams has original songs on which upcoming animated movie soundtrack

Despicable Me 3 *must indicate 3

6. The Pittsburgh Penguins are back to back Stanley Cup champions, which player was awarded the Con Smyth Trophy

Sidney Cosby

7. The highest building in the World is in which country

Dubai



8. Spell Tarantula

T A R A N T U L A

9. Spiderman homecoming is being release in theatres next month, how many legs does spiderman have

2

10. The Jays play the Rays tonight; what city are they playing in

Toronto