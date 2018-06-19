$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 19th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: The French word ‘croissant’, when translated into English means crescent.

(TRUE)

2) What animal represents the zodiac sign Aires?

(Ram)

3) NAME the Canadian artist who wrote the original music and lyrics for ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’.

(Bryan Adams)

4) If Lauren has a loonie, 3 quarters and a nickel, how much change does she have?

($1.80)

5) SPELL: Treacherous.

(T-R-E-A-C-H-E-R-O-U-S)

6) What country was so loud after their World Cup win over Germany that their celebration registered as an earthquake?

(Mexico)

7) Filming has begun on DC’s Wonder Woman 2. NAME the actress who plays Wonder Woman.

(Gal Gadot)

8) Spinach is high in which mineral?

(Iron)

9) Which type of dog has breeds called Scottish, Welsh and Irish?

(Terrier)

10) In ‘The Flinstones’ cartoon series, what colour is Fred’s shirt?

(Orange)