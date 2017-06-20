$1000 Minute Tuesday June 20th

1. Tomorrow marks the official start to what

Summer

2. Beyoncé welcomed twins, who is her husband

Jay Z

3. What is $774. 46 rounded to the nearest dollar

774

4. How many equal sides does a scalene triangle have

Zero

5. What happens to water when it reaches 0°C

It freezes

6. Which character sang a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

Mary Poppins

7. The Jays play the Rangers last night where are the Rangers from

Texas

8. Which jays player would you associate the bat flip with

Jose Bautista

9. Spell exhilarating

Exhilarating

10. The Canadian flag is 52 years old, what year was it established as our flag

1965