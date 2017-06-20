$1000 Minute Tuesday June 20th
1. Tomorrow marks the official start to what
Summer
2. Beyoncé welcomed twins, who is her husband
Jay Z
3. What is $774. 46 rounded to the nearest dollar
774
4. How many equal sides does a scalene triangle have
Zero
5. What happens to water when it reaches 0°C
It freezes
6. Which character sang a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
Mary Poppins
7. The Jays play the Rangers last night where are the Rangers from
Texas
8. Which jays player would you associate the bat flip with
Jose Bautista
9. Spell exhilarating
Exhilarating
10. The Canadian flag is 52 years old, what year was it established as our flag
1965