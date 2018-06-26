$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 26th

1) What is the name of the kingdom where the 2013 animated movie ‘Frozen’ is set?

(Arendelle)

2) What horoscope sign has a crab?

(Cancer)

3) What is the name of the Australian toy that is designed to come back to you when thrown?

(Boomerang)

4) ‘The Walking Dead’ will return in October with new episodes. WHAT season is the show in?

(9)

5) SPELL: Pharaoh.

(P-H-A-R-A-O-H)

6) The Copacabana nightclub was in which US city?

(New York City)

7) Which is the ONLY team to play in every soccer World Cup tournament?

Brazil Germany England

(Brazil)

8) What insect is known to give humans Lyme disease?

(Ticks)

9) Madonna and her son David covered the song ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. Who originally sang that song?

(Elvis Presley)

10) What is the colour of Anne of Green Gables hair?

(Red)