$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 27th

1. The capital of Canada is in which province

Ontario



2. How many consonant letters are there in the word Ontario

3



3. Justin Trudeau’s dad what the 15th Prime Minister of Canada, what number is Justin?

23rd

4. The hash tag “LetsRise” is associated with which Toronto Sports Team

Toronto Blue Jays



5. We Celebrate Canada Day on July 1st, what is the date that Americans celebrate Independence Day

July 4th

6. What day of the week does July 4th land on

Tuesday



7. The acronym RCMP stands for what

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

8. From a nursery rhyme, who had a lamb that would follow them everywhere they would go

Mary

9. Teemu Sleane and Dave Anderchuck were inducted into which Hall of Fame yesterday

Hockey Hall of Fame

10. The High Park Zoo’s Capy Bara babies were named after the members of which Canadian Rock N Roll Band?

Rush