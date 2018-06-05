$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 5th

1) Who directed the movie Jaws?

(Steven Spielberg)

2) The Toronto Blue Jays play the Yankees tonight. Where are the Yankees from?

(New York City)

3) Which TV character said, “Live long and prosper”?

(Spock from Star Trek)

4) What colour is the M in McDonald’s?

(Yellow)

5) Which country is the world’s biggest producer of coffee? Canada, Brazil or China?

(Brazil)

6) What is the study of Fossils?

(Palaeontology)

7) What is the postal abbreviation for Quebec?

(QC)

8) What ribbon colour is associated with charities for Breast Cancer research?

(Pink)

9) What does one thousand divided by 40 equal?

(25)

10) Is a shark a fish or a mammal?

(A fish)