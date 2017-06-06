$1000 Minute Tuesday June 6th
1. Which movie was number one at the box office this past weekend
Wonder Woman
2. Was Wonder Woman created by DC comics or Marvel comics
DC Comics
3. Who does (the animated character) Princess Fiona marry?
Shrek
4. What is the proper name of a baby goat
Kid
5. What “week” is being celebrated in Barrie this week?
Pride week
6. Spell rainbow backwards
W O B N I A R
7. In golf, if you hit a “birdie” are you over or under par?
Under
8. In the story of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, what did you need to have to be able to go to the tour?
Golden Ticket
9. All of the guys from One Direction have released singles on their own, which one just released the single strip it down
Liam Payne
10. Who won last night’s NHL playoff game?
Nashville