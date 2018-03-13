1000 Minute Tuesday, March 13th

Listen Live

1. How many points does the maple leaf on the Canadian flag have?
Answer: 11

 

 

 

2. What is the capital city of Newfoundland?
Answer: St. Johns

 

 

 

 

3. How many oceans border Canada?
Answer: 3

 

 

 

 

4. Who sings the song “finesse”?
Answer: Bruno Mars

 

 

 

 

5. What month will it be in 8 months?
Answer: November

 

 

 

 

6. What is 9 multiplied by 9?
Answer: 81

 

 

 

 

7. What is the only bird known to fly backwards?
Answer: Hummingbird

 

 

 

 

8. Emma Watson is known for playing which character in Harry Potter?
Answer: Hermione

 

 

 

9. Spell vengeance

 

 

 

10. What colour is Kentucky Avenue in the board game of Monopoly?
Answer: Red

