1000 Minute Tuesday, March 13th
1. How many points does the maple leaf on the Canadian flag have?
Answer: 11
2. What is the capital city of Newfoundland?
Answer: St. Johns
3. How many oceans border Canada?
Answer: 3
4. Who sings the song “finesse”?
Answer: Bruno Mars
5. What month will it be in 8 months?
Answer: November
6. What is 9 multiplied by 9?
Answer: 81
7. What is the only bird known to fly backwards?
Answer: Hummingbird
8. Emma Watson is known for playing which character in Harry Potter?
Answer: Hermione
9. Spell vengeance
10. What colour is Kentucky Avenue in the board game of Monopoly?
Answer: Red