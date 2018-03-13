1000 Minute Tuesday, March 13th

1. How many points does the maple leaf on the Canadian flag have?

Answer: 11

2. What is the capital city of Newfoundland?

Answer: St. Johns

3. How many oceans border Canada?

Answer: 3

4. Who sings the song “finesse”?

Answer: Bruno Mars

5. What month will it be in 8 months?

Answer: November

6. What is 9 multiplied by 9?

Answer: 81

7. What is the only bird known to fly backwards?

Answer: Hummingbird

8. Emma Watson is known for playing which character in Harry Potter?

Answer: Hermione

9. Spell vengeance

10. What colour is Kentucky Avenue in the board game of Monopoly?

Answer: Red