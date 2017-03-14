$1000 Minute Tuesday March 14th
1. What is another name for the March 17th
St Patrick’s Day / ST Paddy’s Day
2. What animal is on the Canadian Toonie
Polar Bear
3. Spell Toonie
T O O N I E
4. What colour is an emerald
Green
5. Which social media platform launched first; Snap Chat / Twitter or Instagram
Twitter (2006)
6. The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Barrie on April 19th, what sport do they play?
Basketball
7. What movie has the characters following the yellow brick road to the emerald city
Wizard of Oz
8. Which famous rapper is also known as slim-shady
Eminem
9. 75 plus WHAT equals 107
32
10. Tonight, the leafs play the panthers, what American state are the panthers from?
Florida