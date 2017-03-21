$1000 Minute Tuesday March 21st

1. Yesterday marked the first day of which season

Spring

2. Spell spring time backwards

E M I T G N I R P S

3. What city in Florida do the Toronto Blue Jays have spring training in?

Dunedin

4. True or False – The only manmade object that can be seen from the moon is The Great Wall of China.”

True

5. What is the largest planet in the Solar System?

Jupiter

6. In Beauty and the Beast, is the Beast a King or a prince

Prince

7. Which is the only VOWEL on a standard keyboard that is NOT on the top line of letters?

A

8. Who’s super bowl jersey was stolen and recovered in Mexico

Tom Brady

9. How many degrees are found in a circle?

360

10. What is the name of the family friendly food festival coming to Oro in late August

The Big Feastival