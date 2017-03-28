$1000 Minute Tuesday March 28th

1. In the movie Trolls, which of these characters is NOT a Troll; Poppy / Branch / Bridget

Bridget

2. Who is said to deliver and hides Easter eggs

Easter Bunny

3. In the NBA, name the Canadian team that clinched a playoff spot over the weekend

Toronto Raptors

4. True or False, the Raptors won last year’s NBA Championships

False, Cleveland Cavaliers

5. Earth has 2 hemispheres, name one of them

Northern / Southern

6. Who played the title character in the musical sitcom Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus

7. Trench / Varsity / Rain are types of what

Jackets / Coats

8. What is another name for April 1st

April Fool’s Day

9. Spell definitely

D e f i n i t e l y

10. Tim is having a party, he invited 36 people. If one third did not eat pizza, how many did?

24