$1000 Minute Tuesday May 16th
1. It said that Katy Perry and Chris Martin are in talks to host which musical reality show
American Idol
2. There are more than 24 time zones in the world, how are many are in Canada
6
3. Which time zone is Ontario in
Eastern
4. Which artist is NOT Canadian; Shawn Mendes / Ed Sherran / or Justin Bieber
Ed Sherran
5. Name one of the Great Lakes
Superior, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Erie
6. Canada is turning 150 this year. True or False, the Canada Flag is also 150 years old
False
7. In the NHL, Pittsburgh and Ottawa played last night, who is leading the series
Series is Tied!
8. Spell Pittsburgh
P I T T S B U R G H
9. Sunscreens are rated with SPF, what does the F in SPF stand for
Factor (Sun Protection Factor)
10. Sam has 15 fish, David has 33 fish. How many more fish does David have than Sam?
18