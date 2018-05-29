$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 29th

1) What is six hundred divided by 50 equal?

(12)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The Earth’s Moon gives off its own light.

(FALSE)

3) Yesterday the Toronto Blue Jays played the Boston Red Sox. Which team won?

(Boston Red Sox)

4) Charlottetown is the capital of WHAT Canadian province?

(PEI)

5) SPELL: Mischievous.

(M-I-S-C-H-I-E-V-O-U-S)

6) Solo: A Star Wars Story is out in theatres. NAME the actor who plays Han Solo in that movie.

(Alden Ehrenreich)

7) What image is on the reverse side of the Queen on a Canadian dime?

(Blue Nose/Boat/Ship)

8) Rumour has it Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are going to be honeymooning in WHICH Canadian province?

(Alberta)

9) A new season of the Bachelorette started last night. NAME this season’s bachelorette.

(Becca Kufrin)

10) MULTIPLE CHOICE: NAME the state that McDonald’s was originally founded in.

a) Illinois b) Michigan, c) Florida (Illinois)