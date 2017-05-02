$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 2nd
1. Incandescent / halogen/ L.E.D are all types of what Light bulbs 2. Spell
1. Incandescent / halogen/ L.E.D are all types of what
Light bulbs
2. Spell halogen
Halogen
3. Today is May 2nd , how many days are in the month of May
31
4. What is the main ingredient in a traditional pizza sauce
Tomatoes
5. What accessory in your home would look at your reflection in
Mirror
6. Clockwise or counter-clockwise goes to the left
Counter-clockwise
7. On the kids TV show bubble guppies , the main characters live where
In the ocean/ underwater
8. In the NHL, which animal is associated with Pittsburgh
Penguins
9. What number does Sidney Crosby wear
87
10. If you had 2 days to bake 750 cookies for a bake sale and made 325 on the first day, how many do you need to make the second day
425