$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 2nd

1. Incandescent / halogen/ L.E.D are all types of what

Light bulbs

2. Spell halogen

Halogen

3. Today is May 2nd , how many days are in the month of May

31

4. What is the main ingredient in a traditional pizza sauce

Tomatoes

5. What accessory in your home would look at your reflection in

Mirror

6. Clockwise or counter-clockwise goes to the left

Counter-clockwise

7. On the kids TV show bubble guppies , the main characters live where

In the ocean/ underwater

8. In the NHL, which animal is associated with Pittsburgh

Penguins

9. What number does Sidney Crosby wear

87

10. If you had 2 days to bake 750 cookies for a bake sale and made 325 on the first day, how many do you need to make the second day

425