$1000 Minute Tuesday May 9th

1. True or False, there are no more Canadian teams in the NHL playoffs

False!

2. What does the “N” in NHL stand for

National

3. Who uses the saying “You make good cookies”

Mr Christie

4. Mother’s day is this weekend, what is the full date that it lands on

Sunday May 14th

5. Which social media platform limits you to 140 characters per post

Twitter

6. Name one of the streets that meet at Barrie’s downtown “5 points”

Dunlop street west / Dunlop street east / Bayfield Street / Clapperton Street

7. What is the term used when someone makes an elaborate invite to someone for prom

Promposal

8. spell valedictorian

Valedictorian

9. The new single “slow hands” is the latest release from which former one direction member

Niall Horan

10. In a baseball game, If the bases are loaded how many runs are scored if a batter hits a ground rule double

2