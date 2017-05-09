$1000 Minute Tuesday May 9th
1. True or False, there are no more Canadian teams in the NHL playoffs
False!
2. What does the “N” in NHL stand for
National
3. Who uses the saying “You make good cookies”
Mr Christie
4. Mother’s day is this weekend, what is the full date that it lands on
Sunday May 14th
5. Which social media platform limits you to 140 characters per post
Twitter
6. Name one of the streets that meet at Barrie’s downtown “5 points”
Dunlop street west / Dunlop street east / Bayfield Street / Clapperton Street
7. What is the term used when someone makes an elaborate invite to someone for prom
Promposal
8. spell valedictorian
Valedictorian
9. The new single “slow hands” is the latest release from which former one direction member
Niall Horan
10. In a baseball game, If the bases are loaded how many runs are scored if a batter hits a ground rule double
2