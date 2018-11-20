$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 20th

1) Which Canadian cafe chain first opened in Hamilton in 1964?

(Tim Hortons)

2) What is the smallest planet in our solar system?

(Mercury)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Herbivores eat meat.

(False)

4) Breeze and gale are common terms used to describe the speed of what?

(Wind)

5) In what country would you find the cities Ankara and Istanbul?

(Turkey)

6) Today the Toronto Raptors are in Orlando facing WHICH team?

(Orlando Magic)

7) Which was the only dwarf in “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs” to not speak in the movie?

(Dopey)

8) What is the only fruit to grow its seeds on the outside of its skin?

(Strawberry)

9) What is the only gemstone to be made of only one single element?

(Diamond)

10) What is the name of the Greek Goddess of Victory, which is also the name of a popular athletic wear line?

(Nike)