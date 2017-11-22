$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 21st

1. This Friday is one of the busiest days in retail, what is the nickname given to it

Black Friday

2. When at the bank; If you had two thousand one hundred and fifty dollars and wanted it all in ten dollar bills. How many ten dollar bills would you ask for

215

3.Which American inventor is generally given credit for the invention of the lightning rod?

Benjamin Franklin

4.Grain, hops, yeast, and water are the four MAIN ingredients in which beverage

Beer

5. Tomorrow from 11 to 7 which sandwich can you purchase at McDonald’s to support Zach Makes Tracks & RVH

Big Mac

6.What type of bridge is the Golden Gate Bridge?

Suspension Bridge

7. True or False, when frightened an ostrich will bury its head in the sand

False

8. What ingredient in bread causes it to rise?

Yeast

9. The Taj Mahal is located in India, spell Taj Mahal

T A J M A H A L



10. The desire to eat strange things that are non-nutritive is known as what?

Pica