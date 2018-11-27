$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 27th

1) How is the number one thousand represented in Roman numerals?

(M)

2) Who was the male lead who starred with Demi Moore in the film `Ghost`?

(Patrick Swayze)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Karaoke is a Japanese word meaning ‘bad singer’.

(False- Means ‘empty orchestra’)

4) In Greek mythology, who was killed by a poisoned arrow in his heel?

(Achilles)

5) Excluding jokers, how many cards are there in a standard pack?

(52)

6) Which province was the Canadian sit-com “Trailer Park Boys” filmed in?

(Nova Scotia)

7) In The CFL, who are the 2018 Grey Cup Champions?

(Calgary Stampeders)

8) What country gave the United States its famous “Statue of Liberty” in 1886?

(France)

9) Is the human body said to have on average, MORE or LESS than 8 pints of blood on average?

(MORE, between 9-12 pints)

10) Natural pearls can be found inside what sea creature?

(Oysters)