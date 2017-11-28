$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 28th

1. What frightened Miss Muffet Away?

A Spider



2. On Social Media today you’ll see the hashtag Giving Tuesday How many letters are on the word Tuesday

7

3. Charades is a game that you have to act out a phrase without using words. Spell charades

C H A R A D E S



4. Which team won the Grey Cup this past Sunday in the CFL

The Toronto Argonauts

5. Which fictional character stole from the rich to give to the poor

Robin Hood

6. December 1st lands on which day of the week this year

Friday

7. What is the name of the fictional bear from Peru that enjoys eating marmalade?

Paddington Bear

8. This past weekend marked how many years since the first game in the NHL

100

9. How many years are there in a century?

100

10. Which letter on a standard keyboard would you find between the letters B and M?

N