$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 7th

1. Last night the Lions faced the Packers in what Professional Sports League

NFL / National Football League

2. What colour is the inside of a pineapple

Yellow

3. What type of animal do the RCMP ride

Horse

4. What does RCMP stand for

Royal Canadian Mounted Police



5. How many songs are counted down in the Kool FM Top 7 at 7

7



6. In the NHL, what team does Auston Matthews play for

Toronto Maple Leafs

7. This Saturday is recognized at what holiday

Remembrance Day

8. Spell Remembrance Day

R E M E M B R A N C E D A Y

9. What is the name of Taylor Swifts new album that is being released on Friday

Reputation

10. If it takes 4 bananas to make a dozen muffins. How many bananas would you need for 96 muffins

32 (96 is 8 dozen. 8 dozen x 4 eggs per.= 32)