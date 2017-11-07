$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 7th
1. Last night the Lions faced the Packers in what Professional Sports League
NFL / National Football League
2. What colour is the inside of a pineapple
Yellow
3. What type of animal do the RCMP ride
Horse
4. What does RCMP stand for
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
5. How many songs are counted down in the Kool FM Top 7 at 7
7
6. In the NHL, what team does Auston Matthews play for
Toronto Maple Leafs
7. This Saturday is recognized at what holiday
Remembrance Day
8. Spell Remembrance Day
R E M E M B R A N C E D A Y
9. What is the name of Taylor Swifts new album that is being released on Friday
Reputation
10. If it takes 4 bananas to make a dozen muffins. How many bananas would you need for 96 muffins
32 (96 is 8 dozen. 8 dozen x 4 eggs per.= 32)