$1000 Minute Tuesday October 10th

1. On the TV show the Simpsons, how many digits do the characters have on each hand

4

2. The term “déjà vu” comes from what language?

French



3. Geographically, which Canadian Capital City is located furthest to the East

St John’s (Newfoundland’s Capital City)

4. A Murder refers to a flock of which kind of bird

A flock of crows



5. What do kids say on Halloween to get candy

Trick or Treat



6. What is plural of cactus

Cacti



7. The nominees for which Hall of Fame were announced last week and included Bon Jovi

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame



8. Spell camouflage

C A M O U F L A G E

9. Sam needed to buy 12 chairs for a family gathering, if each chair cost 15 dollars, How much will he spend on the chairs

180

10. At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal?

-40 degrees