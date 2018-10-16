$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 16th

1) What colour is Charlie Brown’s shirt in the cartoon ‘Peanuts’?

(Yellow)

2) Which actress turned Duchess just announced she’s pregnant?

(Meghan Markel)

3) What letter of the alphabet represents one hundred in roman numerals?

(C)

4) How many legs does an ant typically have?

(6)

5) The LA Dodgers are hosting game four of the NLC series tonight. Who are they playing?

(Milwaukee Brewers)

6) In the film `Bambi`, what is the name of Bambi`s rabbit friend?

(Thumper)

7) What is the capital of Austria?

(Vienna)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Pound cake got its name from its original recipe, which called for a pound each of butter, eggs, sugar, and flour.

(True)

9) SPELL: Millennium.

(M-I-L-L-E-N-N-I-U-M)

10) Which wedding anniversary would you celebrate after 25 years?

(Silver)