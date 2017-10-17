$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 17th

1. How do you say Tuesday in French

Mardi

2. Name the cartoon mascots for Rice Krispies Cereal

Snap Crackle & Pop

3. True or False, sharks are mammals

False; they are fish



4. Angus, Hereford, and Jersey are breeds of which animal

Cows / Cattle

5. Koalas are native to which country

Australia

6. Chamomile is a type of tea, spell chamomile

C H A M O M I L E

7. The Sierra Truck is manufactured by which company?

GMC / General Motors

8. On a hockey jersey, the letter “C” represents that player as being what

The Captain

9. Tonight the Leafs face the Capitals, what city are they playing in

Washington

10. 7300 subtract what equals 1000

6300