$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 17th

1. How do you say Tuesday in French

Mardi

2. Name the cartoon mascots for Rice Krispies Cereal

Snap Crackle & Pop

3. True or False, sharks are mammals

False; they are fish



4. Angus, Hereford, and Jersey are breeds of which animal

Cows / Cattle

5. Koalas are native to which country

Australia

6. Chamomile is a type of tea, spell chamomile

C H A M O M I L E

7. The Sierra Truck is manufactured by which company?

GMC / General Motors

8. On a hockey jersey, the letter ā€œCā€ represents that player as being what

The Captain

9. Tonight the Leafs face the Capitals, what city are they playing in

Washington

10. 7300 subtract what equals 1000

6300