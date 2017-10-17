$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 17th
1. How do you say Tuesday in French Mardi 2. Name the cartoon […]
1. How do you say Tuesday in French
Mardi
2. Name the cartoon mascots for Rice Krispies Cereal
Snap Crackle & Pop
3. True or False, sharks are mammals
False; they are fish
4. Angus, Hereford, and Jersey are breeds of which animal
Cows / Cattle
5. Koalas are native to which country
Australia
6. Chamomile is a type of tea, spell chamomile
C H A M O M I L E
7. The Sierra Truck is manufactured by which company?
GMC / General Motors
8. On a hockey jersey, the letter “C” represents that player as being what
The Captain
9. Tonight the Leafs face the Capitals, what city are they playing in
Washington
10. 7300 subtract what equals 1000
6300