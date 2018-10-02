$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 2nd

1) How many wheels are on a tricycle?

(3)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Bamboo is a type of grass.

(True)

3) Complete the title of the hit romantic comedy “When Harry Met…”

(Sally)

4) In the video game series, what type of animal is “Sonic”?

(Hedgehog)

5) A Tibetan Mastiff is a breed of which domestic pet?

(Dog)

6) I need 3 pumpkins to make one pie, and I have to make 10 pies. How many pumpkins do I need?

(30)

7) Blue and red mixed to create which colour?

(Purple)

8) What is the name of our Toronto NBA team that is playing the Utah Jazz tonight?

(Raptors)

9) Claustrophobia is the fear of what?

(Tight or confined spaces)

10) Guinness beer was originally brewed in which country?

(Ireland)