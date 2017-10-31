$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 31st
1. What will most kids say tonight when they knock on neighbours doors
1. What will most kids say tonight when they knock on neighbours doors
Trick or Treat
2. What primary colour is used in the logo for John Deere
Yellow
3. What nocturnal creature do vampires apparently turn into
bats
4. What is said to be the popular transportation by witches
brooms
5.What type of gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere
carbon dioxide
6. True or False regardless of what day of the week it is, Halloween is always on October 31st
True
7.What is the name of the main antagonist in the Child’s Play horror film series
Chucky
8. Spell Jack O Lantern
J A C K O L A N T E R N
9. How do you say candy in french
bon bons
10. If Michael went to 12 houses while trick or treating and go 6 pieces of candy at each one how much candy did he collect
72