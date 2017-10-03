$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 3rd

1. What do you call the liquid inside a pen

Ink



2. True or False, Cheetah’s do not have retractable claws

True

3. Fill in the blank; October 8th to the 14th is recognized as __BLANK__ Prevention week

Fire

4. Tomorrow regular season play starts in which professional sports league

NHL



5. In the periodic table, which chemical symbol is used for mercury? Hg, Ag or Mg?

Hg



6. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone?

Soprano



7. How many letter A’s are in the word Calendar

2

8. Which of the following is not a name of a desert: Gobi, Yellowstone, Sahara?

Yellowstone



9. Spell Hydrangea

H Y D R A N G E A

10. What number must be added to 84 to make 500?

416