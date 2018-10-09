$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 9th

1) NAME the ‘Genie in A Bottle’ singer who’s coming to Casino Rama this Thursday night?

(Christian Aguilera)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: A scalene triangle has no equal sides.

(TRUE)

3) SPELL: Scalene

(S-C-A-L-E-N-E)

4) Gala, Jonagold and Pink Lady are varieties of which fruit?

(Apple)

5) How many kidneys do most humans have?

(2)

6) What is the only common metal to be liquid at room temperature?

(Mercury)

7) Big Brother Canada is hosting a casting tour this October. What season are they casting for?

(Season 7)

8) What colour is the bullseye on a standard dartboard?

(Red)

9) The Boston Red Sox are in New York City tonight taking on which team?

(Yankees)

10) On which part of the body would you wear a sombrero?

(Head)