$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 12th

1. True or False, The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in a “Wild Card”spot

False

2. Half hitch, bowline, and overhand are all types of what

knots

3. Does Daylight savings time start or end on November 5th this year?

Ends

4. What day of the week will November 5th land on in 2017

Sunday

5. What is the most amount of money you can win by playing Kool or Not Kool

Ten thousand dollars

6. N.A.F.T.A is an acronym for what agreement

North American Free Trade Agreement

7. How many holes are in a full round of golf

18

8. Spell eighteen backwards

N E E T H G I E

9. To score an “Eagle” in golf means a score of how many under par for a given hole

two

10. Leo is able to buy 8 Pokemon cards a week, each card costs 25 cents. How much will Leo spend on Pokemon cards in a year.

104