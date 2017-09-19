$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 19th
1.On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of the youngest sibling Maggie […]
1.On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of the youngest sibling
Maggie
2. Which country started the tradition of Oktoberfest
Germany
3. Pointer, Collie, Beagle are all breeds of what
Dogs / canines
4. This year the autumn equinox lands on what day of the week?
Friday
5. Spell equinox
E Q U I N O X
6. The Barrie Huronia Rotary Club has what annual festival starting this Friday
Fall Fishing Festival
7. Last night the NFL, the Lions took on the Giants. What City are the Lions from
Detroit
8. What is the plural for sheep
sheep
9. How many straight edges are on a star shape
10
10. There are four people featured on the new Canadian Ten Dollar bill, name one of them
Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir George-Etienne Cartier, Agnes Macphail, and James Gladstone / Akay-na-muka