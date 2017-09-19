$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 19th

1.On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of the youngest sibling

Maggie

2. Which country started the tradition of Oktoberfest

Germany

3. Pointer, Collie, Beagle are all breeds of what

Dogs / canines

4. This year the autumn equinox lands on what day of the week?

Friday

5. Spell equinox

E Q U I N O X

6. The Barrie Huronia Rotary Club has what annual festival starting this Friday

Fall Fishing Festival

7. Last night the NFL, the Lions took on the Giants. What City are the Lions from

Detroit

8. What is the plural for sheep

sheep

9. How many straight edges are on a star shape

10

10. There are four people featured on the new Canadian Ten Dollar bill, name one of them

Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir George-Etienne Cartier, Agnes Macphail, and James Gladstone / Akay-na-muka