$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 25th

1) In the traditional nursery rhyme, how many mice were blind?

(3)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: After Sunday’s win, Tiger Woods now holds the record for the most official PGA Tour event wins.

(False)

3) Other than a squid, which sea creature usually has 8 tentacles?

(Octopus)

4) NAME the reboot TV series, that started yesterday, that originally starred Tom Sellek.

(Magnum P.I.)

5) SPELL: Sellek.

(S-E-L-L-E-K)

6) What is one quarter of one thousand?

(250)

7) Sponge, Chiffon, Pound are all types of WHAT food?

(Cake)

8) What is the name of the dance move that Michael Jackson made popular?

(Moon Walk)

9) What colour is the circle on the Japanese flag?

(Red)

10) What is the name of the gas that is used to fill balloons that allows them to float?

(Helium)