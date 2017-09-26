$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 26th
1. What is the name of Charlie Browns dog
Snoopy
2. Chardonnay is red or white wine
White
3. What is the name of the invisible line that runs around the Earth’s middle, dividing it into two halves
The Equator
4. True or False, elephants are carnivores
False
5. Olives grow on what
Trees
6. Last night the Cowboys played the Cardinals in NFL action, where are the Cardinals from
Arizona
7. Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12 year-old singing ventriloquist won what reality show recently
America’s Got Talent
8. Spell ventriloquist
V E N T R I L O Q U I S T
9. How many pairs of chromosomes do most human have
23
10. What is 59 plus 75
134