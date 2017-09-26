$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 26th

1. What is the name of Charlie Browns dog

Snoopy



2. Chardonnay is red or white wine

White

3. What is the name of the invisible line that runs around the Earth’s middle, dividing it into two halves

The Equator

4. True or False, elephants are carnivores

False

5. Olives grow on what

Trees



6. Last night the Cowboys played the Cardinals in NFL action, where are the Cardinals from

Arizona

7. Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12 year-old singing ventriloquist won what reality show recently

America’s Got Talent

8. Spell ventriloquist

V E N T R I L O Q U I S T

9. How many pairs of chromosomes do most human have

23

10. What is 59 plus 75

134