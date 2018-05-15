$1000 Minute, Tuesday,May 15th

1. What position does Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays play?

(Pitcher)

2. SPELL inconsistent.

(I-N-C-O-N-S-I-S-T-E-N-T)

3. There are four main ingredients in beer; grain, hops, water and WHAT?

(Yeast)

4. NAME the Scottish inventor that is famous for having invented the telephone.

(Alexander Graham Bell)

5. Actress Margot Kidder passed away yesterday. She played Lois Lane opposite WHICH actor in the Superman franchise.

(Christopher Reeve)

6. What is another name for human skin called?

(Epidermis)

7. What does 5 hundred divided by 5 equal?

(100)

8. TRUE OR FALSE: Toronto’s CN Tower is the world’s tallest free-standing structure.

(FALSE)

9. Deadpool 2 hits theatres on Friday. Name the actor who plays Deadpool.

(Ryan Reynolds)

10. What is the seed of an avocado called?

(Pit)