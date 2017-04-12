$1000 Minute Wednesday April 12th

1. What type of leaf is in the centre of the Canadian Flag

Maple Leaf

2. The Stanley Cup is awarded in the NHL, which league awards the Grey Cup

CFL

3. Who won the Jays home opener yesterday

Not the Jays….

4. Celsius and Fahrenheit measure temperature, spell Fahrenheit

F A H R E N H E I T

5. Which children’s show introduced a character this week that has autism

Sesame Street

6. Tomorrow night will be game one of round one in the playoffs for The Toronto Maple Leafs. Are they playing in Toronto or Washington?

Washington

7. What is the full date of Easter Sunday

Sunday April 16th 2017

8. True or False, the French Fry DID NOT originate from France

True

9. Which Ocean touches Canada in the North

Arctic Ocean

10. If you found 120 treats on Easter morning and one third was jelly beans, how many jelly beans did you find

40