$1000 Minute Wednesday April 19th

1. Which world tour is making a stop at the BMC tonight

Harlem Globetrotters

2. Ben & Jerrys is now selling lip balm, but what are they most known for making

Ice Cream

3. In the NHL, a player wearing a letter C means he is the captain, what does the letter A stand for?

Alternate Captain

4. The Blue Jays now play their homes games at the Rogers Centre, where did they play their first ever home game

National Exhibition Stadium

5. The common phrase “Man’s best friend” refers to whom

A dog

6. The second movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in Theatres next month, name one of the Guardians

Star Lord / Groot / Rocket Raccoon / Gamora / Drax the Destroyer

7. Who wore ruby slippers & had a dog named To-To

Dorothy

8. The Raptors played game 2 of their playoff round last night, who is leading that series

Series is tied!

9. The Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy is awarded in which professional league

NBA

10. At the hockey game you bought popcorn for eight dollars and fifty cents and a pop for four dollars. You paid with a twenty dollar bill – how much change will you get

$7.50 ($20.00 – $12.50 = 7.50)