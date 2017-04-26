$1000 Minute Wednesday April 26

1) True or false the raptors are still in the playoffs

True

2) What is the name of the festival being held in elmvale this Saturday

Maple syrup Festival

3) Earth day was this past Saturday, in terms of waste, name one of the 3 r’s

Reduce /Reuse /Recycle

4) In a standard game of monopoly how much do you get when you pass go?

$200

5) Spell Monopoly?

Monopoly

6) Washington eliminated the Leafs from the playoffs, who will they play in the next round

Pittsburgh penguins

7) What is the French word for the opposite of cold?

Chaud

8) What is the term for plants that grow year after year?

Perennial

9) When working out if you did 5 sets of 15 squats how many squats did you do

75



10) How many even numbers do you have between 1-9?

4 (2-4-6-8)