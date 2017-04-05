$1000 Minute Wednesday April 5th 2017

1. What color are the flashing lights at railway crossings

Red

2. In which country did the art of origami originate

Japan

3. If you are getting micro blading done, which facial feature are you enhancing

Eye brows

4. Which is a renewable energy resource: Natural Gas / Solar / or Coal

Solar

5. A 90 degree angle is called what

A right angle

6. True or False, the Leafs have clinched a play-off spot

False

7. Spell advantageous

A D V A N T A G E O U S

8. Ornithology is a branch of zoology that concerns the study of what

Birds

9. In a round of golf, an “approach shot” is a shot intended to land the ball where

On the green

10. Canada is turning 150 this year, how old will Canada turn in 2025

158