$1000 Minute Wednesday April 5th 2017
1. What color are the flashing lights at railway crossings Red 2. In which country […]
1. What color are the flashing lights at railway crossings
Red
2. In which country did the art of origami originate
Japan
3. If you are getting micro blading done, which facial feature are you enhancing
Eye brows
4. Which is a renewable energy resource: Natural Gas / Solar / or Coal
Solar
5. A 90 degree angle is called what
A right angle
6. True or False, the Leafs have clinched a play-off spot
False
7. Spell advantageous
A D V A N T A G E O U S
8. Ornithology is a branch of zoology that concerns the study of what
Birds
9. In a round of golf, an “approach shot” is a shot intended to land the ball where
On the green
10. Canada is turning 150 this year, how old will Canada turn in 2025
158