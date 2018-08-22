$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 22nd

1) Who is Justin Beiber engaged to?

(Hailey Baldwin)

2) In the nursery rhyme, what frightened Little Miss Muffet?

(Spider)

3) May Queen, Foxwhelps and Honeycrisp are all types of what fruit?

(Apples)

4) Who was honoured with the ‘Michael Jackson Video Vanguard’ award at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night?

(Jennifer Lopez)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Baby koalas are called joeys.

(True)

6) Tyler bought a basketball that cost exactly 13 dollars, with a 20 dollar bill. How much change did he get back?

($7)

7) Who won last night: the Toronto Blue Jays or Baltimore Orioles?

Jays

8) What was the name of the coffee shop in the hit sitcom ‘FRIENDS’?

(Central Perk)

9) Which social media platform do you use to send a Tweet?

(Twitter)

10) What is the most common colour of sunflowers?

(Yellow)