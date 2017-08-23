$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 23rd
1. A regular golf course consists of how many holes
18
2. Long Island is part of which US State
New York
3. Name the lullaby with the lyrics: Up above the world so high, Like a diamond in the sky
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
4. Which is Canada’s smallest province by land area
PEI
5. Cabernet Sauvignon is a red wine; spell sauvignon
S A U V I G N O N
6. What is the full date that Labour Day lands on this year
Monday September 4th 2017
7. There are 31 days in August, what day of the week does the 31st land on
Thursday
8. Her tour stops in Toronto on September 6th and is titled Joanne World Tour, who is she
Lady Ga Ga
9. What is another word for lexicon?
Dictionary
10. Nicole has 87 pencils and Melissa has 53 pencils. How many more pencils does Nicole have then Melissa.
34