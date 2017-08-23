$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 23rd

1. A regular golf course consists of how many holes

18



2. Long Island is part of which US State

New York



3. Name the lullaby with the lyrics: Up above the world so high, Like a diamond in the sky

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star



4. Which is Canada’s smallest province by land area

PEI



5. Cabernet Sauvignon is a red wine; spell sauvignon

S A U V I G N O N



6. What is the full date that Labour Day lands on this year

Monday September 4th 2017

7. There are 31 days in August, what day of the week does the 31st land on

Thursday

8. Her tour stops in Toronto on September 6th and is titled Joanne World Tour, who is she

Lady Ga Ga

9. What is another word for lexicon?

Dictionary

10. Nicole has 87 pencils and Melissa has 53 pencils. How many more pencils does Nicole have then Melissa.

34